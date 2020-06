Everyone loves a collectable, and Tubbz are some of my favourites. To coincide with the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, Tubbz cosplay ducks reveal new The Last of Us line. If you’re not familiar with Tubbz, the rubber ducks come dressed in all sorts of gaming costumes, in their trademark bathtub stand.

The clicker is definitely my favourite, and the idea of a rubber duck fungus zombie is just the perfect level of ridiculous. Forget about Pops, and embrace the duck side.