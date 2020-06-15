Windjammers 2 demo releases on Steam as part of Steam Game Festival

The E3 replacement content just keeps coming. As part of the Steam Game Festival, the Windjammers 2 demo releases on Steam tomorrow. You can live out all of your wildest summer sport dreams, with options for local and online play.

“Windjammers 2’s radical power disc-flinging competition is the perfect summer escape. Approachable mechanics with depth for those who want to master a new sport make this a shoo-in for game nights and a prime stage to form friendly rivalries. Slap on some shades and warm up your throwing arm before downloading the demo”

Although I didn’t play the original cult classic, Windjammers 2 just looks so appealing. The over the top gameplay, with sports and fighting game elements is everything I’ve ever wanted. If you need me, I’ll be sipping a Mojito and having the best summer gaming session.