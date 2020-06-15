0 comments

Windjammers 2 demo releases on Steam as part of Steam Game Festival

by on June 15, 2020
 

The E3 replacement content just keeps coming. As part of the Steam Game Festival, the Windjammers 2 demo releases on Steam tomorrow. You can live out all of your wildest summer sport dreams, with options for local and online play.

“Windjammers 2’s radical power disc-flinging competition is the perfect summer escape. Approachable mechanics with depth for those who want to master a new sport make this a shoo-in for game nights and a prime stage to form friendly rivalries. Slap on some shades and warm up your throwing arm before downloading the demo”

Although I didn’t play the original cult classic, Windjammers 2 just looks so appealing. The over the top gameplay, with sports and fighting game elements is everything I’ve ever wanted. If you need me, I’ll be sipping a Mojito and having the best summer gaming session.

 

News

competitivedemoFrisbeeMojitosportSteamSteam Games FestivalSummerWindjammersWindjammers 2

Lyle Carr