New game play trailer shows off new mode in Street Power Football

Maximum Games along with SFL Interactive have revealed a new gameplay trailer showcasing one of the new modes in the upcoming arcade sports game – Street Power Football.
The trailer shows off the “street power mode” where players come equipped with unique powers that enhance performance for tricks and scoring. Each player will need to fill their power gauge before they are able to activate their powers.
Street Power Football features a premier roster of freestyle, panna, and street soccer global ambassadors. Some of the scene’s most talented athletes will join the roster including: Sean Garnier, Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson, Raquel Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle, Soufiane Bencok, Aguska Mnich, Michal Rycaj, Yoanna Dallier, Andreas Freestyle, Yo Katsuyama, Kazane Flower Boy Shimazaki, CrisFreestyle, Peter Karasek, Laura Biondo, Boyka Ortiz, Anas Boukami, Ahmed Rakaba, Kristoffer Liicht, and Easyman.
Street Power Football, or Street Power Soccer as it will be known in US, will launch on 25 August for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.