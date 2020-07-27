As an aspiring Pokemon Master there is only one way to decorate your smart phone, with your favourite Pocket pal. You won’t have to wait long to add some Squirtle to your Samsung, with new Pokemon phone cases from CASETiFY coming next month. These 90’s inspired designs will provide the perfect aesteic for when checking your Twitter while playing Sword and Shield on the Switch

“Following a sold-out series released last year, CASETiFY and The Pokémon Company have once again teamed up to deliver another original collection. Channeling a nostalgic ‘90s theme which pays homage to when the first Pokémon video games were released, the collaboration introduces many new designs for a variety of lifestyle products designed by CASETiFY. The first drop of the three-part series will debut on August 12, 2020, shipping worldwide.

Inspired by the concept of “Past, Present, and Future,” the latest CASETiFY & Pokémon collection plays on classic ‘90s trends, with cases featuring iconic patterns from the decade like bold checkerboards and tie-dye treatments. The premium quality accessories will showcase the fan-favorite Pokémon Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle on drop-resistant cases, incorporating the colorful styling and CASETiFY elements that fans around the world have come to know and love.

The CASETiFY & Pokémon collection will also revive the popular sticker-style design from the first collaboration—this time applying a tie-dye twist. Cases in the collection will support a variety of devices including iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, Wireless Chargers, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and more. Accessories from the collection will offer new ways to personalize and design online, with products starting at $25 USD.”

As far as I’m concerned, a Pokemon phone case is the height of fashion. I proudly sported a Pikachu wallet in my early twenties, so it may now be time to move onto a Magikarp phone case.