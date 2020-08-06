New Super Lucky’s Tale gets a release date

Playful Studios and PQube have announced that New Super Lucky’s Tale is heading to Europe on August 21. It will be arriving physically and digitally on PS4 and digitally on Xbox One.

Those of you that are Switch players can pick up a copy now though. So no excuse for not giving it a go today.

New Super Lucky’s Tale is an homage to the classic 3D platformer. There’s collectibles, secrets, characters to befriend and plenty of costumes to find.

Not only is there an announcement date there is also an accolades trailer to get your peepers round.