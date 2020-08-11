Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 pushed back to 2021

In a post on the game’s official Twitter feed, Hardsuit Labs has confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodline 2 has been pushed back to 2021. Oficially scheduled to come out in March, the game was moved to late 2020. In the post, they state the reason for moving is “due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time.” There’s no specific date in 2021, but we’ll bring you an update as soon as we know.

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020