The biggest and most famous casinos have a ton of money poured into them at all times. If you search for a type of business that truly understands the importance of luxury and elegance, you need to look no further than casinos. Casino bosses themselves tend to be very discerning individuals, and they can invest in many things, including art. Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive art collections in land-based casinos.

Where is the Expensive Art?

First things first, you’ve probably walked into a casino and seen very generic art on the walls in the hallway of the hotel rooms. While this art can be beautiful, it is not the type of artwork we are discussing here.

Casino owners will pay big money for the finest artwork throughout their casino, in whatever form that might take. They are able to afford works from the great masters of the art world, be it an ancient masterpiece or something from one of the big contemporary artists.

Such pieces are rarely on open display within the casino. You are more likely to find one of these pieces either upstairs in one of the luxury penthouse accommodations or in a full gallery-like exhibit. They will be well protected and cared for by curators and experts who know how to keep these pieces looking as good as the day they were bought. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the most expensive pieces and where you can find them.

The Bellagio, Las Vegas

The Bellagio is one of the most famous casino brands in the world. It constantly appears on promotional footage and images for Las Vegas, and its casinos are on the bucket-list of many players around the world. Just outside, you also have the world-famous Bellagio fountains, for which you can select the music that plays in the background for a cool $2000.

However, inside the Bellagio is also the world-famous Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. This helped blaze the fine art trail inside casinos, as this was a concept that was pretty much unknown until the gallery opened in 1998.

They have regularly held pieces by greats like Monet and Picasso ever since, but this is not the only place on the Bellagio’s grounds where you can find fine art. You also need to check out the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Besides being a beautiful location that celebrates the natural world, you will frequently find exhibitions of fine art here.

The Venetian Casino Resort, Macau

Macau is one of the premier locations to visit if you want to visit somewhere other than Vegas. Of course, nowhere is better in Macau than the Venetian Casino. As well as being one of the biggest casinos worldwide, there are many things inside that could capture your attention beyond the casino floor.

Even the casino itself is a wonderful work of art. It is built in the instantly recognizable art deco style, and it means that you have a stunning building to play in. This casino is home to the best of the best, and you can find many amazing pieces here. It is important to remember that Macau is one of the few places in Asia where gambling is fully legalized, and this has turned the city into an oasis where the rich Asians escape to gamble and play their favorite games.

As a result, the walls of these casinos are often opulently decorated and packed with beautiful art pieces, particularly in the more private rooms. If you have booked a private poker room at the Venetian in Macau, you can expect to see some pretty impressive artwork on the walls here!

Palms Casino, Las Vegas

Flying back to Sin City, the Bellagio is not the only place that art lovers can go to get their fix in this iconic city. Just hop across the Strip to the Palms Casino for much more. Unlike other casinos that have chosen to hide the artwork away in either a dedicated gallery space or in private rooms, you can find the artwork of the Palms Casino spread around the casino floor. Everywhere you turn, there is a chance that you are going to be able to find an iconic piece you never expected to see in real life.

The Palms Casino likes to keep things very modern. It is not uncommon to find works by celebrated artists of the 20th century like Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Richard Prince, amongst many others.

However, it is the infamous Damien Hurst who is more often associated with this space. In 1999, he unveiled his work The Unknown, which features a dissected shark between three tanks. You can see this yourself in the Palms Casino’s bar right now. This is not the only collaboration Hurst has worked on with the Palms Casino. He has also created several other pieces around the casino, and has even decorated one of the suites. This has given it the nickname of the World’s Most Expensive Hotel Suite, priced at a mere $200,000 for the weekend.

Something for Everyone

As can be seen, you don’t have to be purely focused on the games when visiting a casino. There is always something else to explore and view here, and those who love art are always going to be in for a treat with what’s on offer! You have a real chance to view some of the world’s great art pieces here.

Even if you don’t visit one of the above casinos, there is still a chance to duck away and explore something artistic. The Louvre and the d’Orsay are less than a twenty-minute drive away from the Casino de Paris while the Hippodrome Casino in London is just up the road from the National Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery. No matter where you are, there is always going to be the chance to see some beautiful artwork on a casino wall!