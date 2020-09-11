Make Money on Gaming

The one thing more exciting to a gamer than playing video games is playing video games and getting paid for it. Gaming is a passion for many, and turning it a full-time job is a common goal. Fortunately, it’s not just a pipe dream, but an actual possibility. People are making up to eight figures doing what they love most: gaming. If you want your piece of the action, read on.

Casino Games

This might be the most obvious suggestion in our list, but also one of the best: Spend a couple of hours a week at a casino, find a favourite game, and learn the strategy to win. If you choose a game that is fun to play, you will enjoy the time spent trying to win some cash.

Take Part in Tournaments

This might not earn you a consistent income (unless you’re really, really good), but winning tournaments from such competitive games as Fortnite, League of Legends, and Call of Duty can make you serious money. Timothy Miller, one of the top esports competitors in the world, makes around $322k per year competing in Fortnite tournaments. This might be the easiest way to earn playing video games, but as mentioned, you need to be pretty excellent if you’re to make a living out of it.

Join an Esports Team

The average earnings of an esports player are between $1,000 and $5,000 per month. The industry had experienced huge growth since it began in the ‘90s, and it isn’t about to stop any time soon. The top-earning games include Fortnite, Starcraft 11, League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2.

The best method of turning professional is to put your focus on one game, become really good at it, and show off your talents on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. The majority of players are signed after being discovered on these platforms.

Become a Video Game Journalist

Another way of making money with gaming is through journalism., such as through reviews like this. Most gaming journalists are on an annual salary of around $26,000. If you have a passion for writing and reporting as well as games, this is a fantastic opportunity, and you can increase your earnings as you get better at what you do.

To get started on this career path, you’ll likely need to earn a journalism degree, as well as gain experience such as through an internship and/or working for the school paper. Unpaid internships are great for getting your first break as a video game journalist.

Create and Sell Gaming-Related Merchandise

Among the coolest ways of getting paid from a gaming-inspired venue is to create and sell merchandise designed around gaming. Search for “Legend of Zelda” on Etsy, and you’ll see more than 15,000 results featuring coffee mugs, figurines, and t-shirts. There’s no limit to how much you can make here, with $50,000 per year very possible if you have the right products and know how to market them.

Wrap Up

Many of the above options require you to become self-employed in some fashion. While that might be a daunting prospect, starting a business can be less painful than you might imagine. When you learn the ins and outs of a particular video game, you learn from a master. In the same way, you can learn how to run a business from someone with business experience. There are plenty of books and other resources available to help you do this. If video games mean that much to you, you’ll find a way.