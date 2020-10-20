Poker Club launch date confirmed as November 19

Ripstone Games has finally revealed the launch date for Poker Club. It is launching globally for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 19, 2020. Poker Club aims to offer players the most immersive and social poker simulation ever seen. And it will do so with the power of current-gen platforms when it launches next month. It will leverage 4K visuals, run at 60fps and with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

The game supports free cross-gen purchasing across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, while on Xbox One and Xbox Series X makes use of Smart Delivery. This means players only have to buy Poker Club once to get the game on both generations of consoles.

Phil Gaskell of Ripstone Games. had this to say about Poker Club:

We’ve been working really hard to ensure that Poker Club is available for next-generation consoles at launch. It’s not been easy, but we are very proud to finally announce that we will achieve our goal, with Poker Club launching on November 19th for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This is the poker game we’ve always dreamed of and offers more modes and ways to play than anything else out there. We can’t wait for players to join us at the poker table this holiday season!”

If you missed it before today’s Poker Club launch date reveal, you can see a trailer for the game below

Poker Club will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020. The Nintendo Switch version will follow in 2021.