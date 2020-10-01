Which casino software providers make the best gambling games?

Browsing through any of the leading online casino sites these days, we’re often spoilt for choice at the sheer volume of games available. Along with multiple variants and ways to play popular card games like poker or blackjack, there are quite literally thousands of different online slots available.

With so many casino games around, it’s mind-boggling to think that out there somewhere, software developers and creative teams are working hard to produce such a vast array of options, all for our gaming entertainment. Developing software and games for online casinos is big business, and since as early as the mid-1990’s, some companies have built strong reputations on the quality and quantity of games they produce.

When it comes to judging which are the best casino software sites, reputation is everything. Games must not only be exciting and appealing to players, they also need to be safe and fair. That’s why the reviews here on BestCasinoSites.net are extremely useful, providing detailed information about all the main software developers, what kind of games they produce, and where they can be found.

Based on the information provided by that review site, which also provides thorough and complete backgrounds on each company, these are the three best rated and most highly regarded software providers, currently developing cutting edge games and applications for the leading online casinos.

Microgaming

Founded in 1994, Microgaming is one of the oldest and arguably most famous online casino software developers in the world. From their headquarters in the Isle of Man, nestled in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland, this company has been producing some of the most popular games for more than a quarter of a century now.

Synonymous with breaking new boundaries within the gambling industry, Microgaming were the company behind the very first true online casino software, launched in 1994 when the company began its journey in gaming. They also launched the first successfully tested mobile casino software, ten years later in 2004.

Along with developing numerous live versions of traditional table games like roulette, blackjack, and numerous variations of poker, Microgaming are perhaps most famous for their online slots. With more than 600 slots released over the last two decades, movie and TV shows have proven popular themes, especially their slots games based on Game of Thrones or Jurassic World.

That said, the single most famous slot game anywhere is also produced by Microgaming. Since it was released, the Mega Moolah progressive slot game has featured at hundreds of online casinos, what’s more, this game has paid out phenomenal jackpot prizes. The biggest single world record prize of almost €19 million was won in September 2018, while another lucky winner dropped a jackpot worth more than €14 million in August 2020.

Playtech

Currently considered to be the most popular casino software provider in the online gaming industry, Playtech have earned themselves a strong reputation thanks to consistent and continual innovation. Their key reason for impressive growth over the last twenty years is their vast range of products, plus the capability to provide both online and land-based casinos with a full spectrum packaging to cover all their gaming needs.

Along with offering more than 700 slot games, Playtech have always excelled at offering every kind of classic casino game, from poker to blackjack in every imaginable format and including live dealers, to being the power behind many of the most popular bingo gaming sites. They’re also a major player in making many of our favourite sports betting sites tick, providing the software and functionality on which they thrive.

While it’s fair to say we often don’t appreciate much of their software, which is the driving force behind many online gambling operations, we’re undoubtedly familiar with some of their most famous slot games. These include The Matrix online slot, based on the hugely popular movie franchise, which is actually due for a Hollywood reboot soon.

NetEnt

Although they might not boast the size of Microgaming or Playtech yet, NetEnt aren’t far behind and as a global business, they’ve already surpassed a worth of more than €1 billion worldwide. While they are deeply rooted in traditional casino gaming, this award-winning developer has made huge strides in recent years with their software innovations.

Branching out into multiple platforms and iGaming genres, NetEnt has most recently gained recognition for embracing the online lotto gaming scene, developing innovative software that allows online casino sites a vast array of lottery themed gaming options. Indeed, they have thousands of lotto games running every minute of every day, everywhere around the world.

Responsible for developing and building some of the most successful tournament poker software, live casino gaming has been a key area of growth for NetEnt, along with their impressive selection of slot games. Amongst the most popular of late are branded slots with a musical twist, featuring legendary names like Jimi Hendrix, Guns N’ Roses, and even the Prince of Darkness himself, having released Ozzy Osbourne Video Slots recently.

Best of the Rest

Keep an eye out for smaller developers like Yggdrasil from Scandinavia, who are making some beautiful mobile casino games, or Pragmatic Play with their excellent quality slot and card games. Both are relatively new to the scene, founded in the last several years, although they are also fully licensed and quickly earning superb reputations within the iGaming industry.

There are hundreds more great online casino software developers out there, all working hard to make their mark, demonstrating impressive creativity and innovation, aimed at bringing us the very best gaming entertainment. That’s why it’s always worth doing a little bit of research before choosing which sites to deposit your cash, as they can all offer something that’s just a little bit more different and suitable for your own particular gaming preferences.