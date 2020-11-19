IO Interactive working on James Bond origin story game

Hitman Creators IO Interactive has partnered with MGM, EON Productions and Delphi to develop and publish the very first James Bond origin story with the working title of Project 007.

British novelist Ian Fleming created the James Bond character in his 1950s book series of the same name. Since then the James Bond franchise has gone on to be one of Hollywood’s longest running and most successful film franchises. There is a catalogue of 24 films released with the 25th instalment, No Time to Die expected to release in cinemas globally on April 2, 2021. It was due to release earlier this year but the Covid 19 worldwide pandemic meant that it had to be rescheduled. No Time to Die is expected to be the last outing for Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

Project 007 is currently in active development at IO Interactive’s Copenhagen office in Denmark, and Malmö Sweden. Both locations have vacancies to join the team in creating the unique gaming title.

“It’s true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, “Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities. Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”

Robert Marick, MGM’s Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said, “James Bond has a strong legacy in the video game space, with some of the most iconic games of all-time based on the character. Working with our partners at EON and the talented team at IO Interactive, we plan to bring a new take on this legendary franchise to gamers and Bond fans around the world. IO Interactive are masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling.”

Project 007 is expected to be a wholly original Bond story exclusively as a video game and will be developed for the modern systems and PC. There is no release date announced at yet.