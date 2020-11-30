Moonlighter, New Mutant Zero and More Discounted in GOG Cyber Monday Sale

GOG has managed to solidify itself as a great alternative to Steam or the Epic Store over the last decade. It has done this with huge sales and consumer-focused ideas. This CyberMonday is no different with tons of available titles.

Of course – as is expected – This only lasts a short time. You can only avail of these discounts until 2 PM UTC on December 1st. It doesn’t last long but should stock you up on some great titles over Winter. A few standout choices are:

Deus Ex GOTY edition at 86% off. Though it is one of the older titles in this list – and on GOG in general – this surprisingly open high tech RPG is well worth your time.

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition at 70% off. Often hailed as Obsidian’s magnum opus, Fallout: New Vegas offers tons of great writing, hundreds of hours of content and a bunch of DLC.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition. This one is 70% off. Now that we’re approaching the end of one generation and starting a new one, it is time to look back on the best of the best. We gave it a 9 out of 10 way back when and still agree with that to this day

The Talos Principle: Gold Edition. This is a whopping 90% off. We gave this an 8.5 back in 2015 and it’s easy to see why. It features great puzzle and even better writing with the opportunity of plenty of deep philosophical discussion. That being said, its quality is so high you can ignore that and still enjoy it.

That’s just a handful of the great deals I can find from perusing through. With a huge 2900 deals available over the next day, there’s easily 2000 I missed. I could sit here all day naming off the great game available, but instead, you should have a look through and see what can tempt you to splurge this cyber Monday.