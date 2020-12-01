Football Manager 2021 makes long awaited return to Xbox consoles

SEGA has announced that Football Manager has made its long awaited return to Xbox consoles with Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition available now for purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10 PC.
It has been ten years since the popular management sim has appeared on an Xbox console and Football Manager 2021 is modelled on the popular Touch series – a streamlined version of the desktop classic, which provides faster seasons by focusing on managerial essentials.
Football Manager 2021 takes full advantage of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere technology, and allows you to transfer your progress between your Xbox console and any Windows 10 PC using the same Xbox Live profile. It also utilises the Smart Delivery system to ensure that whichever version players purchase it will be optimised to run at its very best.
The UI has a clean and crispness to it and provides players with an uninterrupted view of the Match day drama. It is at native 4K on Xbox Series X, and upscaled 4K on Series S and the Xbox One X/S. You can find out more specific details by following the official blog post.
FM21 Touch