GOTY 2020 Podcast: Day Three

by on December 23, 2020
In day three, we’re back to our long-form best despite there being only two categories to argue over. Best multiplayer is one of the hottest groups ever this year, but our second new category this year has a lot of competition too, who will be the best new character of 2020?

With the arrival of best new character, there will be spoilers, though we do keep them to a minimum ahead of the full on story discussions of day four.

Join the conversation on Twitter by using hashtag #GIAGGOTY.


Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).

