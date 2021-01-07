Kinetic Edge releasing on PC in February

Seacorp Technologies has today announced that the physics-based racer Kinetic Edge will be releasing February 5 on Steam for PC. The game sees you control a variety of shapes and objects to complete multiple game modes and challenges in single-player and multiplayer.

“Kinetic Edge is a compendium of different games but, in truth, all have the same core: It’s like crazy golf meets Tron,” says founder Richard Seabrook. “The game finds that brilliant sweet spot between being a perfect package of fun for those wanting to play with their friends, but also serving as an addictive set of challenges for single players as well.”

Kinetic Edge will have many features including:

Kinetic Race – Race with friends to get the best time or against others online.

Kinetic Arena – Knockout other players to make them lose points and stay in the green zone for maximum points gain.

Kinetic Survival – Increasingly difficult challenges knocking out players, last to remain wins.

Kinetic Golf – A physics crazy golf game you can play with friends.

Kinetic Maze – A procedurally generated level that constantly changes. Currently, there are three types of maze varying in size; 10×10 20×20 and 50×50. Maze’s are colour coded and have a distance meter to help out but you will have to navigate it to find the exit. Be sure not to follow the wrong friend because they can lead you to a dead-end!

Kinetic Gauntlet Single-Player & Multi-Player – Can you complete the gauntlet? Seven minutes, one life, and no checkpoints. The Gauntlet is a super hard level that will test your abilities to the max within Kinetic Edge. Gauntlet also comes with Gauntlet training mode with multiple checkpoints and a slower pace for you to practice before the real deal.

There will be more announcements over the next month regarding new modes and features, but for now you can check out the brand new trailer here: