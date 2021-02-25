0 comments

David Beckham shares his opinion on Guild Esports’ wonder goals in FIFA 21

by on February 25, 2021
Guild Esports David Beckham News
 

Guild Esports, the company co-owned by legendary footballer David Beckham, has put together a video featuring members of the organisation recreating goals in FIFA 21 they think he could have scored. Becks is watching the video from the pitch at the Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and gives his opinions on some absolute corkers. The goals scored come from a selection of high profile Guild Esports players, such as FIFA pro NRaseck and Guild content creator TN25. It’s well worth a watch, just to see Beckham’s reactions to the goals.

News

David BeckhamESportsfifa 21Guild Esports

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.