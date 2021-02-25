David Beckham shares his opinion on Guild Esports’ wonder goals in FIFA 21

Guild Esports, the company co-owned by legendary footballer David Beckham, has put together a video featuring members of the organisation recreating goals in FIFA 21 they think he could have scored. Becks is watching the video from the pitch at the Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and gives his opinions on some absolute corkers. The goals scored come from a selection of high profile Guild Esports players, such as FIFA pro NRaseck and Guild content creator TN25. It’s well worth a watch, just to see Beckham’s reactions to the goals.

Bend it like Beckham? ✅ Our FIFA lads got the chance to show David Beckham some of their favourite goals scored with his new #FUT21 card. That free-kick by @TN25_ is a peach! 🎯 Also, Guild on the big screen @InterMiamiCF is everything 😍 pic.twitter.com/3avtUlwYco — Guild (@guildesports) February 24, 2021