Haunted Space announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S. and PC

Merge Games, in collaboration with Italy-based developer Italian Games Factory, has today announced that Haunted Space is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Haunted Space has both sci-fi and horror elements, incorporating a story-rich space combat and exploration experience. Set in the far future, players discover a new energy called Sonic Matter, which leads to the second age of humanity facing a mysterious threat.
“We are thrilled to announce Haunted Space today”, said Luke Keighran, MD, Merge Games. “Using the power of Unreal Engine, the talented team at Italian Games Factory have created something truly stunning which we think sci-fi and space sim fans everywhere will enjoy. They have created a galaxy steeped in mystery and danger that we believe will deliver a unique and exciting experience for gamers.”
“We are proud and excited to reveal Haunted to the world today”, said Ivan Venturi, Director, Game Designer & Producer, Italian Games Factory. “We’ve given shape to a world we’ve imagined for a long time; a mysterious environment, where the thrill of the unknown is mixed with a post-apocalyptic sci-fi vibe, ghostly apparitions, weird gigantic creatures and many other things never seen before in a space game. We’ll have lots more to share in the coming months, and we hope you’ll join our raider brotherhood!”
Key features include:
-
Explore the Neterun Galaxy – Traverse multiple unique star systems, each filled with danger and intrigue. Play in first-person or third-person perspective as you overcome the challenges of this dangerous backwater of space
-
Experience a deep and epic sci-fi horror story – Neterun is full of monuments and relics left by an ancient civilisation and the galaxy is haunted by their ghosts. Unravel the reasons for their presence and fight for survival against their supernatural threat in a story inspired by the dark and twisted tales of Heavy Metal and 2000AD
-
Take on the fearsome Colossi – Overcome the odds in fierce multi-stage boss battles against ancient God-like creatures composed of organic matter and space debris
-
Make your mark – Trade and craft new ships and ship equipment using powerful and customisable ship modification tools – create and buy new weapons, shields, cargo containers, engines and more
-
Next-generation immersion – Stunning ray tracing effects and immersive audio put you in the heart of the action like never before
-
Play your way – In Haunted Space, the innovative co-pilot system allows you to choose the level of control you prefer, from a complete space simulation, through to a more arcade-style experience. At its maximum level, the co-pilot makes the game accessible for blind and visually impaired users, and it also supports eye-tracking