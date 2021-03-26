Haunted Space announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S. and PC

Merge Games, in collaboration with Italy-based developer Italian Games Factory, has today announced that Haunted Space is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Haunted Space has both sci-fi and horror elements, incorporating a story-rich space combat and exploration experience. Set in the far future, players discover a new energy called Sonic Matter, which leads to the second age of humanity facing a mysterious threat.

“We are thrilled to announce Haunted Space today”, said Luke Keighran, MD, Merge Games. “Using the power of Unreal Engine, the talented team at Italian Games Factory have created something truly stunning which we think sci-fi and space sim fans everywhere will enjoy. They have created a galaxy steeped in mystery and danger that we believe will deliver a unique and exciting experience for gamers.”

“We are proud and excited to reveal Haunted to the world today”, said Ivan Venturi, Director, Game Designer & Producer, Italian Games Factory. “We’ve given shape to a world we’ve imagined for a long time; a mysterious environment, where the thrill of the unknown is mixed with a post-apocalyptic sci-fi vibe, ghostly apparitions, weird gigantic creatures and many other things never seen before in a space game. We’ll have lots more to share in the coming months, and we hope you’ll join our raider brotherhood!”

Key features include: