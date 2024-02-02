Space battler Hell Galaxy coming later this year, demo hitting Steam Next Fest

Developer Italian Games Factory has confirmed its “space battle epic” Hell Galaxy will be coming later this year, but to tide people over, a demo will part of Steam Next Fest, running from February 5th to February 12th.

The team says it’s game will task player with “taking on a complementary mix of action, horror, and space exploration”, adding that “Hell Galaxy will serve up a satisfying blend of dynamic trading, mining, looting, and crafting, all whilst traversing an RPG-influenced cosmos”.

Check out the new trailer, below. It does look pretty cool.

“It’s exciting to finally be able to talk about Hell Galaxy openly, and we can’t wait for gamers to board their spaceships and take to the skies in this Steam demo,” offers Luca Michelotti, Founder and Creative Director at Italian Games Factory. “We’ll be able to share more gameplay details shortly, as well as our launch plans – watch this space”.

The key features, as listed in the press release are:

Unique Blend of Genres: Hell Galaxy unites the thrill of space combat, the terror of horror, and the depth of an RPG, forging an unpredictable and one-of-a-kind gameplay experience. Expect an adrenaline-pumping fusion of genres unlike any other.

Extensive Customisation: Players can tailor their spaceship and armory to their preferred combat strategy, adapting to the ever-changing threats of the cosmos. The extensive customization significantly impacts gameplay and strategy, providing high replayability and player choice.

Deep Economy: Our intricate systems of trading, mining, looting, and crafting ensure constant new objectives to pursue and strategies to refine. These features considerably extend the game’s longevity, offering players a variety of ways to progress.

Exploration: Explore a massive, enigmatic universe teeming with spectral titans and uncover the secrets nestled in the depths of space. The mysterious element of exploration adds a layer of intrigue that continually piques player curiosity.

Incredible Visuals: Hell Galaxy delivers a breath-taking visual experience, complete with detailed graphics, engulfing atmospheres, and striking visual effects that transport you to the heart of the action. The stunning visuals amplify immersion in the game’s cosmic, horror-tinged environment.

Innovative Combat Mechanic: Our unique combat mechanic provides a balanced mixture of high-speed space action and realistic flight dynamics, elevating space battles to an entirely new level. As such, combat more exhilarating and challenging, offering a fun and engaging way to skirmish in the cosmos.

Hell Galaxy is coming later this year to PC via Steam.