ASUS introduces Mini PC PB62

ASUS has announced the launch of Mini PC PB62. It aims to be a durable computer that delivers powerful performance to provide flexibility and expandability. It should suit a range of business applications, including digital signage, point-of-sales (POS) system, kiosks and intelligent vending machines. Mini PC PB62 is powered by the latest desktop-grade up to 11th Generation Intel Core™ processor and fast DDR4 3200 MHz memory.

Listed below are the key features you can expect:

Engineered for performance: 11th Gen Intel Core, DDR4 3200 MHz memory and Intel Optane

With the latest up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, Mini PC PB62 is catered for with support for either a 35- or 65-watt CPU – so it’s ready to be specified for supreme efficiency or maximum performance. PB62 also has built-in support for Intel Optane™ H20 memory, the technology that greatly improves storage speeds, enables frequently-used documents, pictures, videos and applications to be accessed more quickly while improving overall system performance to maximise productivity and efficiency.

Up to 64 GB of fast DDR4 3200 MHz memory ensures smooth multitasking, and a three-storage design with one M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, one M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD and one 2.5-inch HDD provides the perfect mix of fast data transfers and high storage capacity to handle intensive computing tasks.

Military-grade durability: MIL-810H military standards tested for outstanding quality

Mini PC PB62 is built to last, with military-grade durability. Tested to the latest and rigorous MIL-STD-810H[1] standard, PB62 is subjected to extremes of temperature, altitude and humidity, and repeatedly dropped and vibrated to ensure that it’s fit to perform even in harsh conditions.

Fresh chassis selection: All-new white cash is designed to fit in flexible environment

With its compact size and VESA-compatible mount design, Mini PC PB62 is perfect for use in offices, hospitals or retail environments. And now, for the first time in the ASUS Mini PC series, PB62 is available in a choice of two colors – classic black or stunning white – so it’s ready to blend into any environment. It even includes an integrated Kensington lock slot and a padlock-eye design, providing ready-made security for any situation.

Comprehensive connectivity: Extensive selection of I/O ports for a wide range of usage scenarios

ASUS Mini PC PB62 provides fast and convenient connectivity with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and one 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C on the front panel, plus one USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two USB 2.0 ports on the rear panel. Additionally, a configurable port[2] allows the user to add HDMI 2.0, VGA, COM, DisplayPort or LAN functionality to create the perfect fit for any need – from signage and point-of-sale systems to kiosks and intelligent vending machines. The latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are also built-in for superior wireless speed, simplicity and stability.

Expansive visuals: Stunning 4K graphics with support for up to three simultaneous displays

Mini PC PB62 comes equipped with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, so it’s able to display videos and images in stunning 4K UHD resolution. With two DisplayPort connectors and a configurable port, PB62 also makes it easy to extend the workspace across up to three displays.