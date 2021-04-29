The Evil Genius 2 Cabal pack is out now

Just in case there wasn’t enough villainous content the first time around, the Evil Genius 2 Cabal pack is available now. With a new henchman and lair equipment, you’ll have more options than ever in your evil base. Also if you’ve got the season pass, you’ve got the Cabal pack already.

“A new wannabe Super Agent is on the scene in Evil Genius 2: World Domination’s brand new DLC. Can you defeat the mighty Espectro?

Behind the red mist of his headgear lies a twisted mind fixed on power, all with the singular aim of your annihilation. Not only can he charge up devastating attacks, Espectro can also use forbidden technology to create clones of himself. He must be stopped, but more than that, his incredible abilities must be harnessed for your own…

SEEING RED

Out today, The Cabal Pack introduces Espectro as a brand new acquirable henchman, along with accompanying Side Story objectives and plenty more: In full, the pack includes:

• New Henchman – Espectro

• New Lair Equipment – the Cabal Indoctrination Chamber. Change the appearances of four other henchmen by giving them the Cabal makeover.

• New Lair Equipment – the R.A.Y.G.U.N. Interrogation Device

• Accompanying Side Story objectives

All of the Cabal Pack content will be available in new campaigns.

The Cabal Pack is available as additional content for Evil Genius 2 as part of the Evil Genius 2: Season Pass. It’s also available to buy separately, priced £4.19 on Steam.”

Evil Genius 2 is in my backlog, so it’s good to see it still getting supported. If you’re looking for something a little different, it might be worth embracing the dark side for some base building fun.