Latest Age of Empires IV preview shows new civilization

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, the teams at World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment showcased the first Age of Empires: Fan Preview event. The event included an in-depth look at Age of Empires IV with a new gameplay trailer, the reveal of new civilizations, and more details about the game’s campaign. Fans were also treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Relic Entertainment and some news on updates for both Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition.

The preview event kicked off with a detailed look at one of the new playable civilizations in Age of Empires IV, the Delhi Sultanate, and showed off one of their most iconic units in action: the War Elephant. Check out the trailer below:

The global show continued with a peek into the Norman campaign, which also showcased a new presentation style for Age of Empires IV’s campaigns. There was an even deeper dive into gameplay in Age of Empires IV, with a look through the Ages: Medieval, Feudal, Castle, and Imperial.

You can watch the whole event here.

Age of Empires IV is set to launch on PC in Autumn 2021. A specific release date has yet to be confirmed.