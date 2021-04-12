0 comments

Latest Age of Empires IV preview shows new civilization

by on April 12, 2021
On Saturday, April 10, 2021,  the teams at World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment showcased the first Age of Empires: Fan Preview event.  The event included an in-depth look at Age of Empires IV with a new gameplay trailer, the reveal of new civilizations, and more details about the game’s campaign. Fans were also treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Relic Entertainment and some news on updates for both Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition.

The preview event kicked off with a detailed look at one of the new playable civilizations in Age of Empires IV, the Delhi Sultanate, and showed off one of their most iconic units in action: the War Elephant.  Check out the trailer below:

The global show continued with a peek into the Norman campaign, which also showcased a new presentation style for Age of Empires IV’s campaigns.  There was an even deeper dive into gameplay in Age of Empires IV, with a look through the Ages: Medieval, Feudal, Castle, and Imperial.

You can watch the whole event here.

Age of Empires IV is set to launch on PC in Autumn 2021. A specific release date has yet to be confirmed.

