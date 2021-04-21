Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has a new trailer

NACON and KT Racing studio have released a new trailer for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. This is the latest game in the Test Drive Unlimited franchise that is coming to PC.

You can watch the new Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown trailer here:

Following the official announcement of the project during Nacon Connect 2020, the game is back in force with this first of many chapters. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is expected to remain faithful to the franchise while adding a wide range of new touches:

Dream cars

Customization

Avatars

Competition

Open world

Casino

More information will be available in July 2021.