Watch Colin McRae’s Subaru Impreza WRC in action in new WRC 10 trailer

NACON and the KT Racing studio have released a new gameplay trailer for WRC 10, the official FIA World Rally Championship video game. In this new video, you can watch the iconic Subaru Impreza WRC in the 1997 Rallye Sanremo, when Colin McRae achieved one of the most stunning victories of his career, overcoming the impressive Tommi Mäkinen and Carlos Sainz.

Watch the WRC 10 trailer here:

This historic event will be available in WRC 10 for players who pre-ordered either the Standard or Deluxe version of the game. So you too can become a legend like Colin McRae on the roads of Sanremo.

With more than 22 events, WRC 10 pays homage to the careers of a wide range of rally stars such as Sébastien Loeb, Sébastien Ogier, Carlos Sainz, Peter Solberg, Tommi Mäkinen, Colin McRae, Ari Vatanen, Marcus Grönholm, Walter Röhrl and many more. The game is a sequel to WRC 9.

WRC 10 will launch on September 2, 2021 (September 7 in North America). Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and on Nintendo Switch at a later date. The game is now available for pre-order for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.