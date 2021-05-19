New Ghost Recon Breakpoint update brings AI leveling

Ubisoft is continuing to update their most recent Tom Clancy game, with a new Ghost Recon Breakpoint update. This update will have a heavy focus on upgrading your AI allies, and is coming next week.
“Today, Ubisoft announced that an all-new AI Teammate Experience update will be coming to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint as part of Title Update 4.0.0, launching free for all players on 25th May.
The AI Teammate Experience update will consist of an all-new progression loop, allowing players to improve their AI teammates, earn unique rewards and unlock challenges to complete. Players will now be able to level up their AI teammates, which will unlock tactical upgrades and better prepare them for combat.
Teammates will now have a common Team Level and a common XP bar called Team XP which can be leveled up just by playing the game with AI teammates activated or by completing the Teammate Challenges. To track teammate progression, players can find a new progression bar at the top of the screen, displaying XP gained, Nomad’s level gauge and teammates’ level gauge. Additionally, once teammates have leveled up, an animation will appear on screen, informing players of newly unlocked upgrades. Players will also have 14 new challenges to tackle, which will grant both Team XP and cosmetic rewards.
To upgrade and customise teammates, players will be able to navigate a dedicated menu, showing teammate level XP, upgrades and challenges. Players will be able to unlock 14 upgrades for their AI Teammates:
– Three Active Abilities unique to each teammate including Piercing Shot, Scan and Combat Drone
– Two Active Abilities shared across teammates including Extra Revival and Fragmentation Grenades
– Nine Passive Abilities for increased damage or resilience”
Although Breakpoint didn’t really set the world on fire at launch, I’ve heard the continued updates have really improved things since then. With the new AI upgrades too, it might be a good time to jump in and get to shootin.