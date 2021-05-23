Despite sounding like a dodgy way of “taking care of yourself”, Knockout City is out now, and is yet another EA game that is different and unique, and Adam Cook and Chris White have been playing it against other media and the devs themselves so they can chat about it on this podcast. Wonder how they did?

Rust Console Edition is out of beta now, and Chris White has been all over that game, with varying levels of success, while also playing a game that’s hitting Game Pass soon called The Wild at Heart. What have Adam Carroll and Chris Hyde been up to? You’ll just have to listen to find out, we’d say.

