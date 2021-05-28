Song of Horror launches on PlayStation today

Raiser Games and Protocol Games have announced the launch of Song of Horror on PlayStation today. The Xbox version is currently in certification and is due to launch very shortly. This new console release combines all five chapters from the Steam version into one single ‘complete edition’, delivering a paranormal story where the threat of The Presence, a dark entity that reacts to your way of playing, looms large throughout.

Song of Horror tasks players with investigating the mysterious disappearance of famed but now elusive writer Sebastian P. Husher. Husher has vanished without a trace, along with his entire family. Song of Horror is a Lovecraftian, third person adventure that pays homage to classic masterpieces of the survival-horror genre. Players assume the role of any one of 13 different characters.

You can watch the latest Song of Horror trailer here:

Studio co-founder Carlos Grupeli said:

“Every survival-horror fan knows that some of the biggest games in the genre’s history made their name on console, so bringing Song of Horror to PlayStation and Xbox was the logical next step after the game’s successful run on PC. We can’t wait to see the reaction of console gamers once they get their hands on it .”

Song of Horror is a non-combat adventure where the focus is instead on running and hiding. Gamers will need to stay silent in the midst of all the terror to avoid triggering unnerving manifestations, capable of bringing the game’s protagonists to the brink of insanity. The ever-present threat of The Presence should keep players on their toes from start to finish.

Song of Horror features

The supernatural entity known only as The Presence, is controlled by an advanced AI that reacts to your actions and decisions.

This otherworldly being will respond to your way of playing and hunt you down in unexpected ways. This offers a unique experience to every player and lets the tension build up naturally instead of coming from scripted sequences.

Live this story through the eyes of a varied set of characters related to the story in their own way. Every character is different and brings their unique point of view to the investigation. Players can approach clues and items differently.

Your character’s actions and decisions will shape the world. Some of them will know more or less of certain aspects of the story; some will be more effective against supernatural manifestations, but all of them can die if the Presence gets to them – and death can be permanent. If they die, you will have to pick the story up with another one, and continue the investigation so their deaths are not in vain.

Each location in Song of Horror is inspired by the classics of the genre. Expect to find a mysterious antique shop, a forgotten abbey and an abandoned mental hospital. Explore and investigate these haunted places to gather clues and items that will help you solve challenging puzzles while enduring the agonizing tension of the game’s atmosphere.

Song of Horror launches today on PlayStation, with the Xbox version launching shortly.