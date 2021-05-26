Take to the steampunk skies in Black Skylands

TinyBuild and Hungry Couch Games have revealed their highly-anticipated open-world action-adventure, Black Skylands, will be launching into Steam Early Access on June 11, 2021. The first of its kind in the skypunk genre, Black Skylands is the brainchild of a passionate and ambitious 15-person team based in Russia.

You can watch the Black Skylands launch announcement trailer here:

Black Skylands, with its pixel art style, fuses open-world gameplay elements into a full fledged top-down shooter action-adventure. The team have drawn on inspiration from RPGs, farming simulators, sandboxes, and even bullet hell.

Many years ago, Earth turned into thousands of islands floating in the air. In the new world, the peoples of Aspya used to live in peace until vicious raiders invaded their island homelands. You play as Eva, a proud daughter of the Earners. The Kain’s Falcons, cold-blooded bandits from the Desert Lands, destroyed the Earners’ Fathership and took your father’s life. Driven by revenge, you have to rebuild your aerial home “from the deck up”, arm and prepare for battle. However, the Kain’s Falcons are not the only threat you are about to face. Deep in the depths of the Black Skylands, the mysterious Swarm lurks…

Black Skylands Key Features

Fight in the skies and on land. Combine aerial and ground combat, having dozens of weapons in your arsenal. Execute an aerial attack if you encounter a group of enemies that is too tough for you to handle. Use your trusty grappling hook to throw enemies into the cloudy abyss.

Customize your vessel and weaponry. Choose a skyship that fits your playstyle, be it a small maneuverable boat or a heavy machine with a high-capacity cargo hold. When on foot, harness the power of firearms by enhancing them with different mods and using special abilities to destroy your foes.

Build, expand and protect your aerial base. Make your trusty Fathership an impregnable flying fortress and repel intruders' attacks. Resources you gather can be used to build facilities aboard the Fathership. For example, a Workshop lets you acquire useful upgrades for airships and weapons, a Factory processes resources and a Laboratory allows you to create powerful artifacts. Also, make sure to construct buildings like Gardens and Ranches to grow and harvest crops. Keep your people well-fed.

Capture territories. Craft alliances and clear out occupied lands to expand the power of your faction. New resources, researches, characters and other features become available as you grow your influence.

Explore a sprawling open world. Venture into the skies and discover countless floating lands full of secrets and loot. Travel across forests, farms, snowy lands, urban jungle and the mysterious Black Skylands themselves. Discover ancient secrets and take risks to unleash power behind them.

Black Skylands launches on PC early access on June 11, 2021.