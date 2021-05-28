The world’s most loved gaming franchises revealed

Casino.org has revealed every country’s most loved gaming franchises. The team has taken a deep dive into a range of data including total sales, critic ratings, search volume and Twitch views to discover the world’s most favourite and most searched for games.

The world’s 10 top most loved gaming franchises

Super Mario Call of Duty Grand Theft Auto The Legend of Zelda Assassins Creed Mario Kart Pokémon The Last of Us Animal Crossing Sonic the Hedgehog

After being around for 35 years, Super Mario is ranked the world’s most loved franchise with nearly 3 million Twitch views and 300 million sales. Call of Duty came in second. Starting in 2003, Call of Duty has seen the highest total sales of all the franchises- over 301.46 million games sold. Taking the third spot is Grand Theft Auto with one of the highest critic scores but much lower sales than the top two franchttp://Call of Dutyhises.

Animal Crossing is the most searched franchise in 24 countries

While Call of Duty has been searched for by the most number of countries (29), Animal Crossing emerges as the favourite for 24 countries – including the UK, US and Australia.

You can find all the results here. Did your favourite make the list? Let us know what your most loved franchises are over on Twitter.