Call of Duty, Rambo & Die Hard in limited time crossover

Activision has announced an action-packed crossover event for Call of Duty with two of the most iconic ’80s movie franchises of all-time, Rambo and Die Hard, coming to Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

For a limited time, fans can take on the role of ultimate survivor Rambo or the unwitting hero John McClane. Drop into Verdansk and survive all-out combat in Nakatomi Plaza. Battle across Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer maps from Standoff to Nuketown ’84 and more.

Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty had this to say:

“Call of Duty, Die Hard, and Rambo coming together in this fresh new way is an amazing combination of franchises, tailor-made for our fans. This limited time crossover celebration allows players to star as some of entertainment’s most iconic action heroes within Call of Duty. In addition to adding Rambo and John McClane, we’re giving our players new weapons, gear, missions, modes, and even a Die Hard-inspired location like Nakatomi Plaza. We’re incredibly excited to offer thrilling content and experiences for Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile.”

Call of Duty crossover content

Starting today, the limited time Call of Duty ’80s Action Heroes content includes:

new playable iconic Operators across all platforms

additional film-inspired points of interest and missions in Warzone

new limited-time modes in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

a themed multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Mobile

plus new ’80s themed weapons, cosmetics and more.

In addition to the new Rambo and Die Hard themed content available starting, there’s also a load of exciting new content live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as part of the Season Three Reloaded celebration, including:

a new 6v6 multiplayer map Standoff

new Multi-Team Multiplayer map Duga

Multi-Team Elimination mode

new operators, weapons, and more.

Plus, the mid-season release also features an entire slate of new Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak content. This includes a new main quest for the first time in Outbreak, a new encounter with the fearsome Orda roaming the Ural Mountains, and a host of new secrets to discover.

The Call of Duty crossover featuring exclusive Rambo and Die Hard themed content is available now.