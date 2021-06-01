Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will launch on consoles June 9

Ustwo games has announced the launch of Alba: A Wildlife Adventure on consoles. The game was previously released on PC and Apple Arcade last year. Now it is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One from June 9, 2021. Pre-orders are now live from today on Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out the new Alba: A Wildlife Adventure launch trailer here:

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is a vibrant open-world exploration game about the environment, community spirit, and how small actions can make a big difference. The game takes place on the gorgeous island of Pinar del Mar. The island is home to more than 60 animals for players to find and photograph. The open-world setting was inspired by the development team’s fond childhood memories of the Spanish coast.

Players are cast as Alba, a young girl visiting her grandparents on the island. She plans to spend a peaceful summer exploring and searching for local wildlife with her best friend Ines. However, when Alba finds out about plans to build a garish hotel on the site of the island’s nature reserve, she sets out to stop it.

Explore the idyllic island from its sun-soaked coast to its castle ruins. Whether it is photographing animals, people, and places, finding rare wildlife, locating lost pets, inspiring volunteers or repairing broken bird boxes, Alba is never short on ways to help out.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure launches on consoles from June 9, 2021. Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.