Dark Souls meets Tetris in new roguelike Loot River

Straka.studio has released a video showcasing its upcoming island-shifting action-roguelike game, Loot River. In the Day of the Devs video, lead developer Miro Straka walks us through 4 minutes of the game. The video shows off how the game’s terrain sliding mechanic works.

Watch the Loot River Day of the Devs presentation here:

Dark Souls meets Tetris

Set in a series of procedurally-generated labyrinths, Loot River is a dungeon-crawling action-roguelike that combines the tense, real-time combat and dark fantasy stylings of Dark Souls with the spatial block-shifting puzzles of Tetris.

Armed with the power of the Relic, players can shift the ground beneath them. This allows you to slide floating ruins together in a series of tile puzzles. As players venture through these endless catacombs, they’ll encounter beasts, lost travelers, and bosses. These cosmic grottos offer a wealth of new weapons and gear to discover. They also provide unholy knowledge to unearth for permanent upgrades.

Drawn to shards of an unholy relic, wandering nomads have found themselves in a perpetual cycle of life and death. They have been losing their sanity as they journey through endless parallel realities, as well as devouring each other to absorb the knowledge of their fellow travelers. No two journeys are ever the same as countless lost souls float through the Loot River.

Lead developer Miro Straka had this to say:

“I’m a fan of both puzzle games and action games, so I wanted to create something unique where the action is a puzzle. Loot River takes the spatial sorting of Tetris and combines it with tactile hack-and-slash combat in a way I’ve never seen before. We hope this first peek at Loot River whets people’s appetites for it ahead of its release on Xbox and PC.”

Straka.studio is a small Slovakian outfit that creates games focused on transforming the world around the player. They have previously developed the mobile spatial puzzlers Euclidean Lands and Euclidean Skies. The action-roguelike Loot River will be coming to Xbox and PC.