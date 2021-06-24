Konami’s “new football game” open beta live now

Konami’s new football game has been announced with an Open Beta available to everyone. This Open Beta Test is live now until July 8, and is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Konami stated the purpose of the test is “to evaluate the quality of the online matchmaking and connection to the servers.”
While there is no official title for the game, the likelihood of it being the new PES game is high. Given the letters are in the URL for the announcement, it seems pretty obvious. To participate, head to the console’s online store and download ‘New Football Game Online Performance Test.’ There is no need to pre-register beforehand.
Konami’s new football game: What to expect
The following notes were issued in regards to the test, detailing the teams available, cross-gen information, and more:
- Only a limited number of teams are available to play during this test. Each team has a squad of 22 players, chosen according to how many matches they appeared in and total match play time.
- You do not need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to participate in online multiplayer games for this test.
- Cross-generation play between PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 is available.
- Cross-gen Multiplayer between Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is available.
- This game is currently under development, so unexpected errors, such as crashes, may occur.
- We may need to perform unscheduled maintenance during the test.
- In order to participate in the test, you must agree to the Terms of Use inside the game.
- Game data from this test cannot be carried over to the official launch version.
- You will not be able to play the beta test version of this game once the test period has ended.