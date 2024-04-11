V Rising is having a Castlevania crossover via DLC in May

Highly successful early access vampire game V Rising has announced it’ll be having some crossover content with Castlevania as DLC. This was announced during the Triple-I Initiative showcase on April 10th, and is coming on May 8th, which coincides with the “full” 1.0 release of V Rising on Steam. Don’t worry, console fans, a PS5 version is planned for launch later this year, too.

The DLC will be free, and is called “Legacy of Castlevania”, but there’s also a premium pack for 19.99 that will allow “players to construct their own castles inspired by Castlevania’s classic gothic aesthetic”.

Anyway, let’s check out the DLC in action, via the newly released trailer, below:

Wielding his legendary whip and an infamous arsenal of holy weaponry, infamous vampire hunter Simon Belmont is infiltrating V Rising to challenge all of Vampire kind. As the trailer shows, facing him won’t be easy, with his righteous crusade through Vardoran posing a threat to all that stalk the night. If you are somehow able to defeat him, the secrets of his iconic weapon will be yours, offering new combat abilities that embody the grace and precision of a deadly Vampire! Watch the trailer and get your first bloody taste of the battle to come!

Stunlock says that “the pack also contains further additions and customizations, allowing you to traverse the open world with the Soul of the Wolf, don Alucard’s elegant outfit, embody the prodigal Maria Renard to move unnoticed among the realms of man, or spring through the air as the mischievous Flea Man!”, adding that “there are also two classic Castlevania themes to unlock in your castle: “Simon’s Theme” and “Bloody Tears”, reimagined by V Rising composer Aleksandria Migova”.

V Rising is in early access for PC via Steam now, but will hit 1.0 on the same date as the DLC drops: May 8th. A PS5 version is planned for later this year.