V Rising gets new gameplay trailer for first major update

Stunlock Studios has today released a gameplay trailer for the first major content update coming to V Rising, titled ‘Secrets of Gloomrot.’ The update which is coming on May 17 will also include improvements across the entire game, however, the trailer gives players a glimpse of the new biome, Gloomrot.
Navigate polluted valleys and lightning-scorched highlands to face the mutated experiments and mechanical wonders spawned from the twisted imaginations of the Trancendum. Hunt the blood of the brilliantly insane to harness the power of lightning and enter a new age of technology. Gloomrot will be one of the bigger regions in the game, almost the size of Dunley Farmlands.
As for the improvements in the V Rising update, castle building is being dramatically improved, which will allow multiple floor construction, claiming castle territories, and more ways to customise domains. New weapon types and a new spell school will also feature, along with a jewel system to allow players to modify their spells. Vardoran is also getting a revamp, adding new points of interest, visual updates, new items, and enemy types. Finally, there will be thirteen additional boss types to hunt down.
Back in 2022, we played the Early Access of V Rising and said, “V Rising could be the next big survival game. Whether you want to play alone, with, or against other players, this has you covered. Once you get the hang of the combat you’ll begin to feel more and more powerful, crafting a towering castle that will terrify any delivery driver to their very core. I’m confident this will do well, and Early Access will continue to add new touches, tweaks and content between now and the eventual full release. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own castle, only descending into the neighbouring villages to rip people open and finish them in one swallow like a Froob, V Rising may be the game you’ve been waiting for.”