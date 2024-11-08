V Rising to recieve new PvP content in Version 1.1, coming in 2025

V Rising, the hugely popular vampire survival RPG has gone from strength to strength since itsd 1.0 release earlier this year, and now developer Stunlock Studios has released a new blog showing off a few of the new features we can expect to see in the Version 1.1 update, currently slated for release in 2025.
Chief among these features is something they’ve given the working title of “Fusion Forge”. The idea here is to tackle the issue of making random loot drops both rewarding for new players and useful for veterans. At present, only certain items can drop with random stats, whereas Stunlock want to expand on this element by giving players a new late-game crafting station that lets them pick apart rare drops to combine their uses.
According to the official blog: “The idea for the Fusion Forge is to give you a crafting station later on in your playthrough that allows you to combine different items together and take the best parts of each of them. For us, this is the best of both worlds between getting to pick what you want and still having to get the ability or stat in the first place. You won’t have to land the weapon with all the exact perfect stats or get the jewel with exactly the spell modifications you need.”
It sounds to us like Stunlock want to give their players the best of both worlds here, giving them a robust loot system without having to completely overhaul the framework of the game.
Another major addition to 1.1 will be the inclusion of not one, but two, new opportunities for PvP. As it stands, the only real issue with PvP is that it comes with major risks to all that you’ve built in V Rising. Players have been asking for a way to fight one another without the possibility of losing everything or being constantly ganked in the open world.
The answer comes in two parts, the first part of which is “Duelling”. In a duel you simply plant a flag to challenge a player, and then engage in a fight. when one player “dies”, you both return to the health you had when you started, though this will be guarded against cheats by keeping a record of what your health was before you started, so you can’t exploit any immortality loopholes.
To facilitate such amicable murder, you’ll be able to construct an entire arena in your castle (even in a PvE realm), to invite other vampires round for a friendly bout of mindless violence. It will allow up to four of you to jump into the ring and tear each other some new holes. So, let’s party… I guess?
Finally, and perhaps most exciting, is that 1.1 will bring a whole new region to the map. Though there are no details yet, the land will be north of Silverlight and introduce a new invading faction to the game, giving you something else to stalk in the night. There’s no date yet for the V Rising 1.1 update, but it is confirmed to be coming in 2025.