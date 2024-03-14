V Rising release date confirmed for May on PC

Developer Stunlock Studios has announced the 1.0 release date for the PC version of V Rising, and it’s May 8th, with a PlayStation 5 version planned for “later in the year”.

In the time V Rising has been in early access, it’s sold more than 3.9 million copies, and is sat at 88% positive in terms of Steam reviews. The 1.0 update adds plenty, with the team saying new stuff like “a terrifying new territory to explore, visual customization options for your armour, new equipment sets, and enhanced weapons added to the game” are all part of the “release” update.

V Rising adds sweeping improvements, sending Vampires to explore their lost society in the expansive new endgame zone, the Ruins of Mortium. Alongside these additions, Stunlock Studios has focused on creating optimal PC gameplay with UI improvements, fully integrated gamepad support, and a much smoother overall experience that will benefit all players as they dive into the full release of the game, ready to become the next Vampire supreme. Survive as a newly awakened vampire in a world ruled by humans and rise to become the next Dracula. Feed on blood to gain new powers, hide from the scorching sun, and engage in real-time PvE and PvP combat set in a dark fantasy realm. Raise your castle and invite friends to join as you explore a vast open world, pillage villages, skirmish with bandits, and delve into the lairs of supernatural beasts. Attack other players’ castles or become a diplomat in a game of blood, power, and betrayal.

“After two years of Early Access, we’ve managed to really polish and worked hard on optimizing the game for its full launch”, said Rickard Frisegård, CEO of Stunlock Studios. “We made the most of that time, and we think fans will enjoy an improved experience that really pushes boundaries. We’re excited for both our dedicated fans and newcomers to get their teeth into V Rising and drink it in when it fully releases on May 8th”.

As we say, there’s no date for the PS5 version yet, but it’s apparently coming later this year. In the meantime, you can grab V Rising on Steam here.