V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania DLC getting a free update

Stunlock Studios (in collaboration with Konami) has released information on some new DLC content for V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania.

The DLC is available for free if you already own V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania DLC, and the new content is a celebration of the 10% discount the game is currently getting.

Check out this trailer to see what the DLC is about:

Here’s the list of new content for the Legacy of Castlevania DLC:

Shanoa Outfit: Step into the elegant, battle-ready attire of Shanoa, the powerful warrior from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia. Adorn yourself in her iconic black-and-blue gothic dress, featuring flowing dark fabrics, intricate metallic accents, and a look that exudes mystery and strength.

Soma Cruz Outfit: Embrace the destiny of the prophesied dark lord with the iconic look of Soma Cruz from Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Dawn of Sorrow. This outfit features Soma's signature long white trench coat with striking blue accents, paired with sleek pants and boots.

New Castle Walls

New Castle Door

New Castle Windows

New Castle Fence

New Castle Paintings

This content is available as a free update to all players who already own the Legacy of Castlevania DLC. For those who haven’t yet stepped into the darkness, the DLC is priced at $19.99 USD/EUR on Steam, and the PlayStation Store, offering not only the new content but also a vast array of other Castlevania-inspired items.

V Rising is a fun game, and in our review we said: “If you’re into the survival crafting genre, action RPGs, or vampires in general, V Rising is an absolute blast, alone or with others. It looks great, there’s tons of customisation, and just building up your castle will keep you mega busy without all the questing and hunting on top. This one is absolutely worth your time.”

V Rising is out now for PC and PlayStation 5.