Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming to Apple Arcade

Konami has today announced that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade. Featuring the classic 2D action Castlevania fans know and love, Grimoire of Souls offers players a variety of ways to tackle each of its 60 stages. There are five playable characters that include well-loved heroes from Castlevania’s back catalogue, each with their own unique abilities.

Gamers can play as the following characters:

Alucard , best known from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

, best known from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Simon Belmont from the original Castlevania.

from the original Castlevania. Maria Renard from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.

from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. Charlotte Aulin from Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin.

from Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin. Shanoa from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia.

Players will be challenged as they must choose between mastering the character that best suits their playstyle or learning them all to use the one that best suits each level. The game will also offer daily and weekly missions.

Furthermore, famous series creators Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane have contributed their expertise to Grimoire of Souls. Kojima is behind the designs of key new characters introduced in Grimoire of Souls. She is revered for her work in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and other Castlevania titles. Yamane, who created iconic melodies for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night as well as Genso Suikoden III, has composed the game’s main theme.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming soon to Apple Arcade. It will be available in 16 languages. It will also be playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV, and support controller and keyboard compatibility for players.