Get your whips and Vampire Killer remixes ready, as Netflix’s Castlevania anime is back on March 5th. The popular and critally acclaimed show is clearly impressing the streaming service, as this third series looms.

According to the synopsis “Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.”

As a fan of anime, Konami’s legendary series and Bloodstained, I definitely need to catch up on Trevor’s adventures.