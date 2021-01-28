Tomb Raider anime coming to Netflix

Netflix has unveiled that Legendary is working on a Tomb Raider anime following on from the events of Crystal Dynamics’ reboot trilogy.
The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy.
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021
No other details have been shared as of yet, but according to a tweet on Tomb Raider’s official Twitter account, there will be plenty of announcements coming this year to celebrate 25 years of Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider franchise.
We’re celebrating 25 Years of Tomb Raider throughout 2021, with community features, nostalgic content, and surprises along the way! pic.twitter.com/cOmsfVj8jr
— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 27, 2021