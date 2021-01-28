Tomb Raider anime coming to Netflix

Netflix has unveiled that Legendary is working on a Tomb Raider anime following on from the events of Crystal Dynamics’ reboot trilogy.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

No other details have been shared as of yet, but according to a tweet on Tomb Raider’s official Twitter account, there will be plenty of announcements coming this year to celebrate 25 years of Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider franchise.