Blade Runner: Black Lotus cast announced

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have announced the all-star cast for the highly anticipated animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Brian Cox, Samira Wiley, and Wes Bentley are just a few of the big names announced.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus voice cast announced so far

Elle: a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, will be played by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida

a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, will be played by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida Joseph: a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, will be played by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji

a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, will be played by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji Alani Davis: a fresh LAPD recruit, will be played by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda

a fresh LAPD recruit, will be played by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda Niander Wallace Sr: founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi

founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi Niander Wallace Jr: brilliant scientist working for his father, will be played by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu

brilliant scientist working for his father, will be played by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu Marlowe: a deadly Blade Runner, will be played by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki

a deadly Blade Runner, will be played by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki Josephine Grant: the wife of the police chief, will be played by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara

the wife of the police chief, will be played by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara Earl Grant: Police Chief of the LAPD, will be played by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka

Police Chief of the LAPD, will be played by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka Doc Badger: a black market dealer, will be played by Barkhad Abdi /Takayuki Kinba

a black market dealer, will be played by Barkhad Abdi /Takayuki Kinba Senator Bannister: a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, will be played by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama

a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, will be played by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama Doctor M: a brilliant doctor, and professor of medicine, will be played by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima

a brilliant doctor, and professor of medicine, will be played by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima Hooper: a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao

More information will be coming during Comic-Con@Home 2021, when the Blade Runner: Black Lotus panel airs at 1am on July 24th. Fans will hear from the creative team and voice talent, as well as a first look at the new series. The Crunchyroll and Adult Swim original will feature thirteen episodes directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. Adult Swim will air the English language version on Toonami. Crunchyroll will show it on their streaming service.