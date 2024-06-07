Seven new games launching on Apple Arcade

Seven new games are joining the Apple Arcade library over the next few weeks. Currently, there are more than 200 games on the service, with promises of no ads or in-app purchases. This week, the service launches four new titles. They are:

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

Return to Monkey Island+

Tomb of the Mask+

Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+

So for those looking to head back to world of Guybrush Threepwood in Return to Monkey Island, have some deck-based fun with those zany Rabbids, or simply create that perfect wedding outfit, this week’s offerings will have something for you to get stuck into.

Apple Arcade July releases

Then on July 3, 2024, there are three more additions to the service, further bolstering the Apple Arcade catalogue. These are:

Outlanders 2: Second Nature

Punch Kick Duck+

Zen Koi Pro+

Outlanders 2: Second Nature is a town-building strategy game from Uruguayan indie studio Pomelo Games. Punch Kick Duck+ is a side-scroll action game made by solo developer Shaun Coleman. And lastly you may have already heard of the popular and relaxing Zen Koi Pro+ from Singapore-based game studio LandShark Games.

2024 Apple Design Awards

Apple has also unveiled the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, honoring 14 best-in-class apps and games. This year’s winners include development teams from around the world who were selected for their stellar design, technical achievement, and innovation.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations had this to say:

“It’s inspiring to see how developers are using our technology to create exceptional apps and games that enhance the lives of users. This year’s winners have demonstrated how apps can create powerful and moving experiences — and we’re excited to celebrate their hard work and ingenuity at WWDC this year.

Seven different categories recognize one app and game each for delight and fun, inclusivity, innovation, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and a new spatial computing category. Winners were chosen from 42 finalists.

You can see the full list of winners here.