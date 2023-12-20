Resident Evil 4 Remake released on Apple devices today

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on iOS devices, and includes cross progression and universal purchase. What that means is that if you buy Resident Evil 4 Remake on your iPhone, you will also own it on your iPad, and Macbook or Mac, if you have one, and that your save will be carried between devices using the cloud.

On top of that, if you don’t want to jump into the purchase right away, there’s a free version that has a taster of the game you can play. However, do note that the reason a game of this modernity and visual fidelity can work on Apple Devices is thanks to the Apple Silicon chips (M1, M2, and M3) in the more recent devices. This means you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro to work, or an iPad or Mac with the M-series chip inside it.

The game will include a discount until January 17th, 2024, and if you purchase before that date you get some in-game items as a bonus:

Attaché Case: Gold

Attaché Case: Classic

Special Charm: Green Herb

Special Charm: Handgun Ammo

These will buff you in some way, so if you’re thinking of getting in early, it’s not the worst idea. Capcom says that the Apple Store has also got the DLC Separate Ways today, too. In his review of the DLC, Lyle said: “I knew that I’d enjoy playing Separate Ways, but I wasn’t expecting it to be quite such an essential piece of DLC. For over five hours of sensational new Resident Evil 4 content the £7.99 price tag is an absolute steal, and it even has extra difficulty modes and challenges to complete too. If you loved Resident Evil 4 as much as I did then buying Separate Ways is simply a no brainer”.

If you are jumping into the game fresh today, check out our complete guide so you get the most out of your time with the game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out today for Apple Devices, and also still available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.