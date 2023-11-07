Resident Evil 4 coming to Apple devices next month

Capcom has today announced its excellent remake of Resident Evil 4 is coming to Apple devices on December 20, 2023. Released earlier this year, the reimagining of one of the most iconic survival horror titles of all time was a huge success, reminding everyone why Leon’s journey to save the president’s daughter is up there as RE’s greatest tales. iPads, iPhones, or Macs with the M1 chip or later will be able to play.

Resident Evil 4 is made possible on Apple devices thanks to Capcom’s RE ENGINE and Apple silicon, including the A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro models, and Macs with M-series chips, such as the new MacBook Pro with the M3 family of chips and supercharged iMac with M3. Resident Evil 4 supports powerful features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver impressive performance and incredibly responsive gameplay across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Not only will Resident Evil 4 be available on Apple devices, the Strange Ways DLC will also be playable. Pre-orders are now live on the App Store, and a portion of the game can be downloaded before accessing the full experience before its release. The title will be playable across all platforms with a single purchase, meaning cross-progression is available for Resident Evil 4 on all Apple devices, and cross-saves allow you to continue your adventure on iPhone or iPad. There’s keyboard and mouse support for Mac, customisable touch controls for iPhones and iPads, along with various support with compatible controllers.

We reviewed Resident Evil 4 earlier this year and said, “Resident Evil 4 Remake has done the impossible and made arguably the best game in the series significantly better. All we really needed to was for the remake to tighten up the controls and update the visuals, but instead Capcom added a whole host of new mechanics, made every boss fight significantly more epic, and fleshed out a lot of beloved characters with an improved story and tons more voice lines. Resident Evil 4 Remake is simply the best video game remake I’ve ever played, and might just mean that 2005 and 2023 share the same Game of the Year.”