GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition released on Mac App Store

Another triple-A title has today been released on the Mac App Store, and this time it’s Codemasters’ and EA’s GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition.

Feral Interactive is fast becoming the best friend of most Mac gamers, as it has handled the port of GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition, following the likes of Total War: Pharaoh, Life is Strange 2, Total War: Warhammer III, and more. Via a press release, Feral explains that “GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition brings the full GRID experience to Macs with Apple silicon, offering an unrivalled mix of simulation and arcade racing complete with all its DLC”.

It’s thanks to the new silicon chips in Macs and MacBooks that a lot of gaming is now possible. Grid: Legends includes over 120 vehicles across ten different disciplines, and over 20 locations to race in. The press release adds: “Whether competing in the huge career mode or engaging in intense rivalries in its dramatic story mode, GRID Legends will launch players into a celebration of motorsport not seen before on Mac”.

Check out the launch trailer for the macOS version of the game:

When we reviewed the game on PS5 back in February 2022, Chris White said: “Regardless of the race, GRID Legends feels amazing to play. From the start of the race to the end, the thrills never end. It welcomes newcomers with its arcade style of race, and has plenty of variables in the settings for those hardcore racers. Driven to Glory is a great addition if a little obvious. The Career Mode offers plenty of progression and opportunities to earn coins to buy new cars. The Race Creator has some legs, but it might not appeal to those who enjoy adding bends, ramps, and straights in specific positions instead of pre-selected tracks. It’s a beautiful and stylish racer than many will spend tons of hours taking in the sights and having a great time behind the wheel of loads of vehicles”, and scored it a whopping 8.5/10.

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition hits the Mac App Store today for $39.99.