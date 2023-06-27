Apple Arcade in July headlined by Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley

Apple has revealed the titles coming to Apple Arcade for July, and there are some absolutely superb titles coming, such as Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley.

Starting on July 7th, the first major Apple Arcade title to be added is Slay the Spire. Via the press release, Apple says this is “A groundbreaking fusion of card games and rougelikes, Slay the Spire+ is a single-player deck-building game where players embark on an epic quest to conquer the ever-changing Spire. Choose a character and craft a unique deck by selecting from a vast array of cards, each offering distinct abilities and strategies. Encounter bizarre creatures, navigate treacherous paths, and discover relics of immense power as players ascend towards the pinnacle”.

Next up is LEGO Duplo World, on the same day, a game “is packed with open-ended play experiences featuring animals, buildings, exciting vehicles, and trains to inspire imagination and creativity through learning. Families can explore each scene to find out what’s in it, discover how everything works and—of course—play with it. LEGO DUPLO WORLD supports Multi-Touch, so families can play together and on-the-go for shared games, learning and adventures”.

Ridiculous Fishing EX is a new and expanded version of the original title from Vlambeer, which is now “in gorgeous 3D, explore endless hours of gameplay by fishing in vast sea with atypical fishing equipment, such as chainsaws, toasters, and more. Players follow fisherman Billy as he tries to find redemption from his uncertain past. New to this remastered version are a competitive mode with (daily, weekly, and monthly) challenges and leaderboards called Pro Fishing Tour, an in-game parody social media feed called BikBok, and an expanded and prestige-able new game plus. Chase destiny on the high seas and embark on a radical quest for gills and glory”.

Stardew Valley hits on July 21st, and if you need to know more about that, you can check out our review.

Lastly of note is Hello Kitty Island Adventure on July 28th, description as follows: “Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends and restore an abandoned island to its former glory. Join new friends in a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to explore. Get to know supercute and friendly faces like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more by discovering their likes, questing alongside them, and eventually becoming best friends. Craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring new visitors and create the ultimate island paradise”.

There will also be updates throughout the month for What the Car?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and Episode XOXO, among other titles.