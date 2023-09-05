Apple Arcade September headlined by Junkworld and Hello Kitty update

As we ease out of the Summer months, we have received word on what the Apple Arcade September lineup will look like, and it’s headlined by Junkworld, Cypher 007, and a big update to Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Starting this week, the Apple Arcade September list kicks off with My Talking Angela 2 on September 8th. The description for this one is “From the creators of Talking Tom & Friends, My Talking Angela 2+ is a virtual pet game that makes every day more stylish and fun. Players will help Angela, a fashionable cat, stay busy in her big-city home, including practicing new dance moves, baking delicious treats, making original music, and designing jewellery. A variety of mini games and puzzles will keep players on their toes as they put their skills and reflexes to the test”.

Japanese Rural Life Adventure will be released on September 15th. “This cozy life simulation game is presented in a gorgeous and carefully crafted pixel art style. Farm, cook, fish, collect, explore, and experience the beautiful changing seasons of Japan. Players can also enjoy traditional Japanese festivals — such as Hatsumōde, Ōmisoka, and Tsukimi — where they can meet and build friendships with neighboring villagers as they live out their rural life adventure”.

Junkworld is one of the bigger stars of Apple Arcade for September, and that’s coming on September 22nd. “Fans of tower defense games like Bloons TD 6 are going to love Junkworld. Filled with daring adventures, perilous terrains, and dubious companions, Junkworld finds players commanding the resourceful Scavenger clan. Deploy towers, use special units and gadgets, and train amazing heroes to survive the mayhem of post-apocalyptic tactical battles. With a roster of dynamic heroes at their disposal, a rich variety of towers, an assortment of creative tactics, and 80 challenging stages, players will lean into their tactical wits as they lead their faction to victory”.

There are over forty game updates coming as well, to the likes of What the Car?, Jetpack Joyride 2, Angry Birds Reloaded, and more. But the biggest hitter right now is Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and will be coming on September 29th. The upcoming update “will include a Spooky Celebration event and introduce new visitors to the island: Baku, Cherry, and Berry”

The last big game of the month is coming on September 29th, and is called Cypher 007. “Inspired by 60 years of spycraft, players will traverse a landscape that celebrates this renowned universe of espionage, and visit some of James Bond’s most iconic moments and extraordinary adventures. Blofeld, criminal mastermind and head of Spectre, has once again hatched a plan to sabotage Bond, his archenemy. This time he has utilized a brainwashing technique known as Cypher, holding Bond captive in a mental prison in an attempt to turn him into the ultimate double agent. In this top-down stealth action adventure game, players will help Agent 007 on his most challenging mission yet”.