Sonic Dream Team is a new 3D Sonic game coming to Apple Arcade

As we reported earlier, Apple Arcade is looking stacked, not least of all thanks to a brand new 3D Sonic game: Sonic Dream Team. Joining the likes of Sonic Racing, and Sonic Dash+, Sonic Dream Team joins other new titles from SEGA to join Apple Arcade, such as Football Manager 2023 Touch, and previously released Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go.

Sonic Dream Team will be released on December 5th and be playable on iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV. We’ve got a trailer for you to check out, as well as the official word on the game from the press release, and the key features. Check out the trailer, first, right here:

In this all-new Sonic adventure, the evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie – an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world. Navigate twisted dreamscapes, rescue your friends, and put a stop to Dr. Eggman’s nightmarish dreams of world domination! ​

Six Playable Characters. Choose from six different characters – Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge. Each character brings their own flare and personality, fitting within three movement types that provide unique exploration opportunities while navigating the dream world

Choose from six different characters – Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge. Each character brings their own flare and personality, fitting within three movement types that provide unique exploration opportunities while navigating the dream world Spectacular Boss Battles. Four spectacular boss battles that will test your skills across the different movement types.

Four spectacular boss battles that will test your skills across the different movement types. Never-Before-Seen Dream Worlds. We’re not in Green Hill anymore! Play through 12 intricate levels set within four unique dream worlds with mind-bending environments that include wall-running, gravity changes and more.

We’re not in Green Hill anymore! Play through 12 intricate levels set within four unique dream worlds with mind-bending environments that include wall-running, gravity changes and more. Combining Mobile and Cross-Platform Experiences. Sonic Dream Team bridges the gap between mobile and console, allowing players a quality experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. ​

There’s always something going in the world of Sonic, and Sonic Superstars only just hit PC and consoles on October 19th.

Sonic Dream Team is coming to Apple Arcade for iPhone, Mac, and AppleTV on December 5th.