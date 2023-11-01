Apple Arcade November update adds Football Manager, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and more

The Apple Arcade November update is perhaps one of the best we’ve seen yet, with some huge games coming to the subscription service.
After Knotwords+ starts the onslaught of games on November 3rd, the brand new Touch edition of Football Manager 2024 is coming as part of the Apple Arcade November update, on the 6th. The new version promises to add better training options, a set piece creator, and a whole lot more. While we’re on the subject of sports, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition will also be getting its first update on November 23rd, so keep an eye on that.
Downwell+ from Devolver Digital is part of the Apple Arcade November lineup, joining the service on November 17th, and if you haven’t played that one, I can warn you from personal experience that it’s fantastic, but very addictive. Delicious – Miracle of Life+ is coming on November 24th, as well.
One of the biggest games on the list, however, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition hits Apple Arcade on December 5th, adding another life-sim in the style of Hello Kitty Island Adventure (which is also getting a major update on November 17th, too).
Sonic Dream Team also hits on December 5th, as does Puzzle & Dragons Story, and Turmoil+, rounding off a pretty brilliant month for subscribers, to be frank.
“We’ve added nearly 60 new games to Apple Arcade this year, and subscribers and their families have been loving the breadth and depth of the catalogue with hits like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, TMNT Splintered Fate, Cypher 007, and so many others,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “To wrap up a great year of new games for Arcade players, we’ve saved some of the best for last and will be launching Football Manager 2024 Touch, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story”.
Apple Arcade is a subscription only service and costs £6.99 on its own (is also part of the Apple One larger subscription), though a free trial is usually available for the first month.