Apple Arcade February update includes Words in Progress and BEAST

The Apple Arcade February update isn’t far away, and will be adding yet more titles to play as well as a wealth of updates for existing classics.

The first new game hitting Apple Arcade in February is coming on the 1st of the month, and is a 3v3 shooter called BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team. The official description for this one is: “Immerse yourself in the cosmic adventure of BEAST! A unique 3V3 online shooter designed for all ages. BEAST combines charm and excitement with intuitive controls”.

Words in Progress might be the star of Apple Arcade in February, also coming on first of the month. That one is described thus: “A game of Words in Progress starts with seven letters vertically aligned on the screen. It’s up you to combine these letters into words. When a letter is removed from its position and attached to letters in another row, the empty spot is filled with a new letter from your pile. When you submit a word, the same thing happens. Words in Progress has a few game modes: singleplayer Endless mode, Practice mode, and Multiplayer mode”.

Moving onto the updates coming this month, here’s the official word from Apple:

stitch. — Introduces a brand new “Tiny Dinos” hoops category.

finity. — Dig into the new cozy winter tempo track. This update also rebalances Classic mode with new ranks.

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat — Released in 1980, iconic Japanese techno-pop track “RYDEEN” makes its Taiko no Tatsujin debut. “Cirno’s Perfect Math Class” is now available as a Touhou Project Arrangement. Additional new songs include “Mezase Pokémon Master -20th Anniversary-,” “GeGeGe no Kitaro,” “O Vreneli,” and “Sacred Ruin.”

Cooking Mama: Cuisine! — Whip up some sweet and lovely treats with Mama in Cooking Mama: Cuisine’s limited-time Valentine’s Day event, which kicks off this week.

Dear Reader — This major update adds a new currency called “Asters,” earned by completing gameplay challenges to unlock Rare Books through the newly added Rare Bookstore, in addition to six new books, bringing the total books in the game to 131. New books include Shakespeare’s Sonnets and Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, as well as Rare books: The Works of Aphra Behn, Complete Hypnotism, Mesmerism, Mind-Reading and Spiritualism, Nil Darpan, The Indigo Planting Mirror, and Ethiopia Unbound.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go — Adds three new songs (Permission to Dance by BTS, Tubthumping by Chumbawamba, and Open Your Heart from Sonic Adventure), along with the Super Monkey Ball costume pack.

Jetpack Joyride+ — Check out the brand new Turbo Tidal Chase event. Collect booster power-ups and outrun the scary Tidal Terror.

Kimono Cats — Explore 10 new collectible sets and the new Slingshot mini-game and stall. This update also now gives player a choice between three items when shopping at the Village Store.

If you’re looking for one of the above to download, I can recommend finity: a superb game. Get that one downloaded.